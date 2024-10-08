The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl-Anthony Towns, gf Jordyn Woods rock loud Yankees jackets together

The dynamic new New York Knicks power couple is showing love for the Big Apple by unabashedly supporting the Yankees in their bold fits.

Matthew Graham

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week. / IMAGO / PanoramiC
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have done everything right to ingratiate themselves to New York City Sports fans. OK, maybe Mets fans won’t love this latest example.

After KAT comically introduced himself to New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson, the former Kentucky Wildcat is fitting in nicely with his new team. Not to mention most pundits, Charles Barkley included, love the trade for the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ selfie Knicks flex leads to KAT engagement speculation 

Not to be outdone, KAT’s famous influencer girlfriend has embraced the bright lights of New York City and has made herself right at home on social media, updating users on her Knicks exploits after the initial shock of the trade wore off, when she was in Paris for fashion week when it all went down.

NYC’s latest power couple attended the New York Yankees game last night, and while the Bronx Bombers lost 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals, Towns, 28, and Woods, 27, rocked very loud Yankees coats to show their full support, which she shared in an Instagram post.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Yankees game. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

RELATED: Jordyn Woods crushes in jaw-dropping catsuit fit for Paris fashion week

Chicago Sky star and fashion icon Angel Reese loved the complimentary looks, commenting, “NYC BADDIE.” The back view of Woods’ jacket especially calls out the bold design, harkening of course to the last time the Yankees won the World Series in 2009, when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods shows off her vintage Yankees jacket. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

If KAT’s on-court game can match the energy of these Yankees jackets, the fresh new pair will be the toast of the town. And if the Knicks, who haven’t won a title since 1973, could bring home a championship, then they’d be forever royalty.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

