Karl-Anthony Towns, gf Jordyn Woods rock loud Yankees jackets together
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have done everything right to ingratiate themselves to New York City Sports fans. OK, maybe Mets fans won’t love this latest example.
After KAT comically introduced himself to New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson, the former Kentucky Wildcat is fitting in nicely with his new team. Not to mention most pundits, Charles Barkley included, love the trade for the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ selfie Knicks flex leads to KAT engagement speculation
Not to be outdone, KAT’s famous influencer girlfriend has embraced the bright lights of New York City and has made herself right at home on social media, updating users on her Knicks exploits after the initial shock of the trade wore off, when she was in Paris for fashion week when it all went down.
NYC’s latest power couple attended the New York Yankees game last night, and while the Bronx Bombers lost 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals, Towns, 28, and Woods, 27, rocked very loud Yankees coats to show their full support, which she shared in an Instagram post.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods crushes in jaw-dropping catsuit fit for Paris fashion week
Chicago Sky star and fashion icon Angel Reese loved the complimentary looks, commenting, “NYC BADDIE.” The back view of Woods’ jacket especially calls out the bold design, harkening of course to the last time the Yankees won the World Series in 2009, when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.
If KAT’s on-court game can match the energy of these Yankees jackets, the fresh new pair will be the toast of the town. And if the Knicks, who haven’t won a title since 1973, could bring home a championship, then they’d be forever royalty.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots