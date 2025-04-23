Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks all-black hipster fit with shimmering coat
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia is carving her own path as a USC film student and a fashion model. She showed why she’s the latter with her latest fit.
Natalia, 22, looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant where they were twins at a Los Angeles Dodgers game recently, as well as a USC Trojans women’s basketball game sitting courtside together. They even had matching all-black ski fits together while on a trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia all class in off-shoulder fit pic resembling dad, mom
For Easter, Natalia got in the spirit with causal and fun fit. She followed that up by wishing a friend a happy birthday with a photo when she was a kid.
And then a grown-up now look in a hipster all-black fit with a shimmering coat.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia wears sophisticated fit with Lakers flare
When Natalia isn’t at school, or modeling, or just hanging with friends in fits like these, she’s helping mom with her two sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Natalia was a star volleyball player in high school but chose not to do college athletics. Instead, she’s enjoying college time like with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she showed off her “bid day” throwaback. When she finishes school, she wants to work in film.
Like her dad, Natalia is clearly multi-talented.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win