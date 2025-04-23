The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks all-black hipster fit with shimmering coat

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa shows why she’s a fashion model while out with a friend.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Part following the 97th Academy Awards.
Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Part following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia is carving her own path as a USC film student and a fashion model. She showed why she’s the latter with her latest fit.

Natalia, 22, looks just like mom Vanessa Bryant where they were twins at a Los Angeles Dodgers game recently, as well as a USC Trojans women’s basketball game sitting courtside together. They even had matching all-black ski fits together while on a trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

For Easter, Natalia got in the spirit with causal and fun fit. She followed that up by wishing a friend a happy birthday with a photo when she was a kid.

Vanessa Bryant and friends
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And then a grown-up now look in a hipster all-black fit with a shimmering coat.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

When Natalia isn’t at school, or modeling, or just hanging with friends in fits like these, she’s helping mom with her two sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
The Bryant family with Sabrina Ionescu at the Olympics in Paris. / Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Natalia was a star volleyball player in high school but chose not to do college athletics. Instead, she’s enjoying college time like with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she showed off her “bid day” throwaback. When she finishes school, she wants to work in film.

Like her dad, Natalia is clearly multi-talented.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

