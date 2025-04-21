Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia gets into Easter spirit with casual, fun fit
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant got into the Easter spirit on Sunday with her fun fit.
The 22-year-old USC film student and model looks just like mom Vanessa. Recently, the mother-daughter twins were seen at a USC Trojans women’s basketball game courtside, and on a ski trip with Pau Gasol’s family where Vanessa and Natalia had matching black ski fits on, and then together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where they were rocking some sweet LA hats.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia wears sophisticated fit with Lakers flare
Natalia has shown off her glam looks like in a fire-red dress on a night out, and all class in an off-shoulder look, and had singer Ciara and mom gushing over her dress at the Oscars.
She’s also shown she can crush the casual look like her shoestring tank top while home for Thanksgiving break, and her sweet dance moves while wearing Chucks.
On Easter, she rocked the pink bunny ears with a casual sweatshirt and jean shorts fit with some old-school Adidas shoes.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol, wife
Was the second shadow mom or someone else?
Was Vanessa with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, as well? She usually is on big holidays like Halloween where they all adorably dressed up. She has that camera ready for some family memories if so.
Whatever Natalia was doing on Easter, she wore another winning fit looking so grown-up.
