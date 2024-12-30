Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia giddy with sorority sisters in USC ‘bid day’ flashback
Natalia Bryant had a big 2024 with her family, her fits, and as a USC student.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at 21 looks so much like mom Vanessa. Through the year she had sweet family moments like her mother-daughter date for a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game, and her adorable Halloween costumes with her younger sisters, and her cute country Thanksgiving break days.
Natalia is also a model who crushed looks like shoestring tank top, and her low-cut fire-red dress out with friends.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares never-before-seen photo with mom, sisters at Olympics
As a USC student and film major, Natalia showed off a sophisticated fit while on campus, and wowed with her sorority look for a USC football game.
Speaking of her sorority look, in a 2024 recap post on her TikTok, Natalia shared one photo from each day of the month and her January memory was of her Kappa Kappa Gamma “bid day” where she’s piled in the back of a pickup truck with her fellow sorority rush sisters.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia gets goofy in bumble bee top, shorts
It’s awesome to see Natalia embracing college life and joining a sorority.
When she’s not with her sorority sisters, or in film class, or modeling, Natalia is helping mom with younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4, back home.
It’s been quite the ‘24 for Natalia — we wouldn’t expect less in the year of her dad’s jersey number — and her sorority bid day was just one of several big moments.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve