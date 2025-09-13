The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia struts NYFW runway in daring supermodel fit

The recent college grad shows why she’s a professional model while turning heads with her latest look.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant may have her home base in Los Angeles, but the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant has been crushing her fits in New York lately.

She just appeared in a New York-based Nike commercial with Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for the new Kobe 3 protro sneakers. She wore an eye-catching look in the ad that even got mom Vanessa’s attention.

She was just at the US Open women’s final last weekend as well where her preppy look was a showstopper.

Natalia, 22, graduated from USC with a degree in film and works as a professional model. She took her talents to New York Fashion Week where she had a fancy look for a party on Thursday night.

On Friday, she was on the runway in a daring supermodel fit.

Mom made sure to post Natalia’s accomplishment as well.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instgram

When she’s not modeling, Natalia is helping mom Vanessa take care of her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They all just took a family trip to NYC as well where they took in a WNBA game, and then had a family day in Central Park where Natalia went with a casual look while holding the family dog.

While she’s owning her NY fits recently, Natalia will always rep LA like her mom and dad.

Natalia Bryant and her mom and sister
The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
