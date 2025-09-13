Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia struts NYFW runway in daring supermodel fit
Natalia Bryant may have her home base in Los Angeles, but the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant has been crushing her fits in New York lately.
She just appeared in a New York-based Nike commercial with Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for the new Kobe 3 protro sneakers. She wore an eye-catching look in the ad that even got mom Vanessa’s attention.
She was just at the US Open women’s final last weekend as well where her preppy look was a showstopper.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in up-close glam shot
Natalia, 22, graduated from USC with a degree in film and works as a professional model. She took her talents to New York Fashion Week where she had a fancy look for a party on Thursday night.
On Friday, she was on the runway in a daring supermodel fit.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares 3-word birthday post to dad Kobe with sweet throwback photo
Mom made sure to post Natalia’s accomplishment as well.
When she’s not modeling, Natalia is helping mom Vanessa take care of her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They all just took a family trip to NYC as well where they took in a WNBA game, and then had a family day in Central Park where Natalia went with a casual look while holding the family dog.
While she’s owning her NY fits recently, Natalia will always rep LA like her mom and dad.