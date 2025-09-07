Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia wows in preppy 1980s-style fit at US Open
The Bryant family was at the US Open in New York over the weekend. The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant certainly made an impression with her look while watching some tennis.
Mom Vanessa turned heads on Saturday for the women’s final as well in her white dress while Natalia’s younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, adorably matched. Natalia, however wasn’t in the photo with them.
The Bryants just took a trip to New York City before this weekend as well where they took in a WNBA game in Brooklyn, and then had a family day in Central Park where Natalia chilled with the family dog and mom impressed in the perfect summer yellow dress.
The 22-year-old recent USC graduate in film Natalia, even just did a Nike commercial set in New York with Knicks star Jalen Brunson for the new Kobe 3 sneakers.
For Saturday’s title match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova that saw Sabalenka defend he US Open crown, photos surfaced of Natalia in the stands in a very 1980s preppy-style look with the sweater tied around the neck and collared shirt.
Natalia also work as a model and recently showed off an up-close glam look where she looked so much like Vanessa.
She certainly rocked her US Open fit like a model would and she has lately at major events.
