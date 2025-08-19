Natalia Bryant’s fit for Kobe Nike Protros launch has Lisa Leslie, mom Vanessa in awe
Natalia Bryant crushed her role in a commercial for Nike promoting the new Kobe 3 Protro sneakers. She even left mom Vanessa Bryant and women’s basketball legend Lisa Leslie in awe.
The 22-year-old Natalia is the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa and just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she had an amazing tribute for dad. She’s also a professional model. Those two professions would come in handy for this Nike commercial alongside New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
She stunned in the acting part while crafting the ultimate shoe. She’d then also wow with the modeling part, too, posting a picture in a head-turning all-white miniskirt fit while wearing the new kicks that drop on August 23.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
Mom would take notice and like the post, as well as former Los Angeles Sparks and USC Trojans legend Lisa Leslie, who is friends with Vanessa and the Bryant family. Leslie wrote, “Adorable ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
It’s not the first time mom and others have swooned over her look either: Her Oscar party dress had both Vanessa and good friend Ciara gushing over her look as well.
Look out for more ads and fire fits from Natalia Bryant in the future. Maybe next time Vanessa can join her.
