Natalia Bryant shares 3-word birthday post to dad Kobe with sweet throwback photo
Saturday, August 23, was no doubt a tough day in the Bryant household, but also one where they celebrated their love for Kobe Bryant on his would-be 47th birthday.
It’s the sixth birthday since the Los Angeles Lakers legend was tragically killed along with his daughter Gigi and seven others in the 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Since then, Vanessa, now 43, has raised Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, and done an amazing job carrying on his “Mamba Mentality” through family and business.
Natalia just graduated in May from the University of Southern California with a degree in film on a day she had an amazing tribute to Kobe on her stole. She also just used that film degree to star in a sick Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson to promote dad’s new Kobe 3 Protro sneakers.
The whole family was just honored at Dodger Stadium on “Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night” where Bianka crushed the first pitch and they snapped photos like below.
On Saturday, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant first had a tear-jerking message for his birthday. His oldest daughter Natalia followed it up with her own, with a simple “Happy Birthday Daddy ❤️“ and the sweetest picture of them together mimicking the statue.
No doubt, Kobe is smiling down along with his girls on his birthday. Happy birthday, Kobe Bryant.
