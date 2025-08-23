The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant shares 3-word birthday post to dad Kobe with sweet throwback photo

Saturday would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 47th birthday, and his daughter made a tear-jerking post for her late father.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / Anne Barson / ABACAPRESS.COM

Saturday, August 23, was no doubt a tough day in the Bryant household, but also one where they celebrated their love for Kobe Bryant on his would-be 47th birthday.

It’s the sixth birthday since the Los Angeles Lakers legend was tragically killed along with his daughter Gigi and seven others in the 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Since then, Vanessa, now 43, has raised Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, and done an amazing job carrying on his “Mamba Mentality” through family and business.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia look identical in selfie gifting kids Kobe sneakers

Natalia just graduated in May from the University of Southern California with a degree in film on a day she had an amazing tribute to Kobe on her stole. She also just used that film degree to star in a sick Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson to promote dad’s new Kobe 3 Protro sneakers.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant with Natalia / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The whole family was just honored at Dodger Stadium on “Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night” where Bianka crushed the first pitch and they snapped photos like below.

The Bryant famil
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Kobe Bryant and Vanessa’s youngest daughter adorably recreates iconic photo of dad

On Saturday, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant first had a tear-jerking message for his birthday. His oldest daughter Natalia followed it up with her own, with a simple “Happy Birthday Daddy ❤️“ and the sweetest picture of them together mimicking the statue.

Kobe and Natalia
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

No doubt, Kobe is smiling down along with his girls on his birthday. Happy birthday, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships