The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant, three daughters sit courtside to support Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty

The widow of Kobe Bryant and their three daughters look adorable sitting together in New York.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters were in the house for the New York Liberty game in Brooklyn , New York, to root on the champs and good family friend Sabrina Ionescu.

The wife of Kobe Bryant and their kids Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, have been seen together recently at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where they snapped an adorable photo.

RELATED: Rare Kobe Bryant photos as a kid unearthed show Lakers icon before NBA fame

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
The Bryant family at another Dodgers game / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa, 43, has also been seen with her daughter Natalia — who looks so much like mom — a lot lately where the two went twin cowgirl fits at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. They also just celebrated Natalia’s graduation with a degree in film from the University of Southern California, where the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa wore a beautiful white dress and gave dad the ultimate tribute on her stole.

The three girls were together with mom on Tuesday night for the Liberty home game vs. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. They all watched Liberty star Ionescu win a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off sick custom Kobe Dodgers jersey gifts for her, daughters

Now, they are watching her and the undefeated Liberty (as of this writing) on their home court and posed for the camera.

Ionescu had a strong bond with Kobe and Gigi while with the Oregon Ducks and that bond has carried over to his family after their tragic death in 2020. It’s great to see them supporting Ionescu in person.

Vanessa Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, Natalia Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships