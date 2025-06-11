Vanessa Bryant, three daughters sit courtside to support Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters were in the house for the New York Liberty game in Brooklyn , New York, to root on the champs and good family friend Sabrina Ionescu.
The wife of Kobe Bryant and their kids Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, have been seen together recently at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where they snapped an adorable photo.
Vanessa, 43, has also been seen with her daughter Natalia — who looks so much like mom — a lot lately where the two went twin cowgirl fits at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. They also just celebrated Natalia’s graduation with a degree in film from the University of Southern California, where the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa wore a beautiful white dress and gave dad the ultimate tribute on her stole.
The three girls were together with mom on Tuesday night for the Liberty home game vs. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. They all watched Liberty star Ionescu win a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
Now, they are watching her and the undefeated Liberty (as of this writing) on their home court and posed for the camera.
Ionescu had a strong bond with Kobe and Gigi while with the Oregon Ducks and that bond has carried over to his family after their tragic death in 2020. It’s great to see them supporting Ionescu in person.
