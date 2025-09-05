Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in up-close glam shot
The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, is really making a name for herself. She’s also looking so much like mom as seen in her latest professional photo.
The 22-year-old University of Southern California graduate in film and professional model recently showcased her skills in a new Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson to promote the fire new Kobe 3 Protro sneakers. Her fit in the ad also caught the attention of mom Vanessa Bryant.
When she’s not in commercials or modeling, Natalia is hanging with mom and her two sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They just took a family trip to New York where they sat courtside for a WNBA game and had a Central Park day where Natalia’s perfect smile stood out next to mom’s perfect summer dress. She also was with all of them on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where they posed together on the field.
She’s also crushed several fits like her cowgirl twins stunner hanging with mom for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Her latest photo in white is another example of her beauty — and looking just like her mom.
What’s next for the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa? She’s landing commercials and modeling gigs left and right. The future is bright for Natalia Bryant.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad