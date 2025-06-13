The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, sisters, tiny dog in NYC

The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant has fun sightseeing with mom Vanessa, sisters Bianka and Capri, and even the family dog.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia is enjoying a family trip to New York City with mom and her three sisters. She’s also crushed another fit along the way.

Natalia recently wore a beautiful white dress for her college graduation from USC, and then dropped some glam modeling photos. She also was recently seen going twin cowgirl looks with mom Vanessa Bryant at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa kisses her daughter at her USC graduation. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Now, she’s on the other coast in NYC where the family went to the New York Liberty game to cheer on good family friend Sabrina Ionescu. At the game, the 22-year-old Natalia posed with French Open champion Coco Gauff, who sat next to her courtside, and then snapped a photo with Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who made the 5-foot-9 Natalia look tiny.

Then mom and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, had a great time sightseeing in the city. First, atop the Empire State Building.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Then in the car with the family dog that came along for the trip.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party

Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And in Central Park where she strutted her black top and jeans look.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She’d later lose the sweater but gain back the dog.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It looks like the family had an amazing time together and definitely made some adorable memories to cherish.

The Bryant family
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships