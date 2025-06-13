Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, sisters, tiny dog in NYC
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia is enjoying a family trip to New York City with mom and her three sisters. She’s also crushed another fit along the way.
Natalia recently wore a beautiful white dress for her college graduation from USC, and then dropped some glam modeling photos. She also was recently seen going twin cowgirl looks with mom Vanessa Bryant at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
Now, she’s on the other coast in NYC where the family went to the New York Liberty game to cheer on good family friend Sabrina Ionescu. At the game, the 22-year-old Natalia posed with French Open champion Coco Gauff, who sat next to her courtside, and then snapped a photo with Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who made the 5-foot-9 Natalia look tiny.
Then mom and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, had a great time sightseeing in the city. First, atop the Empire State Building.
Then in the car with the family dog that came along for the trip.
And in Central Park where she strutted her black top and jeans look.
She’d later lose the sweater but gain back the dog.
It looks like the family had an amazing time together and definitely made some adorable memories to cherish.
