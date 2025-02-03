Vanessa Bryant posts new Nike Kobe 6 kicks with amazing purple design
Who better than Vanessa Bryant to drop some new Kobe shoes? The wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend took to social media to share the new Nike Kobe 6 Colorways in a fire color.
Vanessa has previously dropped the Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 Protro sneakers on Instagram in some sweet colors like “egglpant.”
She also gave some elite Kobe’s out as gifts over the holiday season with some Grinch cleats with a sweet box to friend and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, and the some Kobe Christmas kicks to former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol. She even put some special shoes on her Elf on the Shelf to represent Kobe.
With her latest Kobes drop, Vanessa shared some sick purple Kobe 6 Colorways on Instagram that are hitting stores this month. The color is being called, “Purple Checkerboard”.
Those are sweet. We can’t wait to see the other colors as well.
There’s also a version of Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” coming out.
Vanessa also recently shared a heartwarming video of Kobe talking about the Year of the Snake for the Lunar New Year.
The 42-year-old Vanessa is certainly keeping Kobe’s memory alive and carrying on his legend through his brands like these new kicks.
