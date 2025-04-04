Kristin Juszczyk wears custom-made Steph Curry coat at Warriors-Lakers courtside
Kristin Juszczyk is known for her NFL-inspired fits and her personal San Francisco 49ers game-day looks, but on Thursday night she crushed a Golden State Warriors custom Steph Curry coat while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game.
The wife of 49ers Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has made her own name for her crazy fashion designs out of items like her Niners sweater that turned into an amazing crop-top fit, and her “Matrix”-like fit, and her “Risky Business” in heels stunner.
She’s also had quite the offseason with her celebrating her new Off-Season brand with fashion icon Emma Grede and wearing a Bond girl-like jumpsuit while doing so.
Speaking of Grede, she went to the Warriors at Lakers game and sat with Kristin in LA wearing some custom LeBron James pants while Kristin rocked a sweet Curry coat she made with his name and No. 30 on the front (scroll through).
That’s pretty sweet. Juszczyk gets the win over Grede because the Warriors beat the Lakers 123-116 in a game where Curry finished with 37 points to LeBron’s 33.
This isn’t the first time Kristin repped Curry, but it’s the first time she rocked her own design for the NBA superstar. Well done, Kristin Juszczyk.