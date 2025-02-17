The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk flaunts abs in sizzling Steph Curry jersey fit

The wife of All-Pro Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk pivots to a basketball look with the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in the Bay Area.

Matt Ryan

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kristin Juszczyk is usually crushing her custom football fits for husband Kyle Juszczyk’s San Francisco 49ers games. Over the weekend, she showed off an NBA All-Star look she whipped up using a Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors jersey to support the game in the Bay Area and its local basketball hero.

While the Niners season was a dud, Kristin was a bright spot for the team all season with her custom game-day looks like her “Matrix”-like black slay, and her over-the-top mesmerizing fit flaunting her abs in Miami, and her “Risky Business” vibe in heels.

After football season, Kristin was all about pushing her “Off-Season” brand of NFL team apparael that went viral like this Philadelphia Eagles look a reality TV star wore. She celebrated her big accomplishment by wearing a jaw-dropping, sheer “Bond” girl jumpsuit.

With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco at the Chase Center, Kristin said she was going to the game and needed something to wear. She pulled out the GOAT Steph Curry No. 30 jersey from Kyle’s closet and while she didn’t cut it up like she usually does, she used some pins to create an ab-revealing fire look.

Are NBA designs next on Kristin’s radar after this? It wouldn’t be surprising.

You can’t go wrong with Kristin in a Steph jersey. That’s a winning combo.

