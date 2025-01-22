49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk stuns in see-through rhinestone ‘Bond’ girl jumpsuit
San Francisco 49ers WAG and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk certainly has a lot to celebrate lately — and she’s definitely doing it in style.
The wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk went viral all football season with her custom gameday looks like her “Matrix”-like black slay, and her over-the-top mesmerizing fit flaunting her abs in Miami, and her “Risky Business” vibe in heels.
The 30-year-old designer, who has impressed with clients like Taylor Swift and Livvy Dunne to name a couple, also just partnered with fashion mogul Emma Grede to launch her NFL licensed brand “Off Season” in time for the playoffs. It’s already been a hit like the Philadelphia Eagles coat a celebrity went viral in.
While her latest fit wasn’t a custom 49ers or any NFL team look, it was just as stunning. Kristin wrote, “Sometimes you just need to put on a rhinestone jumpsuit and celebrate the launch of @offseasonbrand ✨🤍,” and then dropped a bombshell looking like a James Bond girl with the cocktail glass in had.
She slayed next to Kyle.
And George Kittle’s wife and her bestie, Claire Kittle.
That really is a fit worth celebrating on it’s own. Congratulations to Kristin Juszczyk on the successful launch of her brand and another winning fit hit.
