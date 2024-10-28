Kristin Juszczyk’s sheer crop top makes custom 49ers coat hard to miss
Kristin Juszczyk did it again, creating another head-turning design for a San Francisco 49ers game.
The wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk got her California fall look down for the big matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
The famous designer has previously been to games in fits like this abs-rockinghigh-slit look when she tore a shirt in half, or this Super Bowl shirt turned into a revealing top.
For the bright lights of rivalry matchup with the Cowboys, Juszczyk didn’t disappoint. This time she took a 49ers long-sleeve sweater and turned it into a revealing jacket where she wore a white crop top look with knee-high boots and jean shorts.
That’s some serious talent right there to do what she does. She could probably make anything look good, though.
Kristin’s client list includes Taylor Swift, Livvy Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo, among others.
Kyle and Kristin have been married since 2019 after dating for five years.
On Sunday night, Kristin’s fit was a lucky one for Kyle and the 49ers in their much-needed 30-24 win to head into the bye week at 4-4.
