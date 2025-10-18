Kylan Darnell turns heads in unique Alabama fit for Tennessee game working on ESPN
First it was Katie Feeney, and now it's Kylan Darnell.
In the constant evolvement of ESPN from stodgy old cable network into buzzy No. 1 DTC sports operator, the Worldwide Leader in Sports continues to hire TikTok stars as on-air personalities.
RELATED: Katie Feeney shows off Alabama 'College GameDay' fit betraying Penn State roots
Darnell, 21, became a household name when she went to the University of Alabama, documenting her sorority life for Zeta Tau Alpha and becoming one of break-out stars of "Bama Rush," which led to the entire TikTok "Rush" phenomenon that is now replicated throughout social media.
Unfortunately, it has also led to a nasty lawsuit between Darnell and her former management company, disputing brand deals after she blew up.
Boasting 1.3 million followers on TikTok, along with another 558k on Instagram and 223k on Snapchat, the former Miss Ohio Teen USA is now working for ESPN's SEC Network and making "College GameDay" appearances for her third year running.
RELATED: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Naturally, she's always showcased anytime they descend upon Tuscaloosa, like is the case today for the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers SEC showdown under the lights at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Darnell, who is also very much a fashion influencer, went with a unique in an all-black ensemble rocking an Alabama Crimson Tide necktie.
RELATED: Who is 'First Take' Molly Qerim replacement Shae Cornette?
Not many people could pull it off, but Darnell does with her usual flair.
Fellow ESPN personality and NFL host Laura Rutledge, also a former Miss Florida, was thoroughly impressed.
"You were awesome ❤️," Rutledge wrote.
Time will tell if Darnell's limited time with ESPN will turn into a more prominent gig. But so far, it seems like the proud Alabama influencer is off to a great start.
Roll Tide!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words