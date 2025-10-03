The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Katie Feeney shows off Alabama 'College GameDay' fit betraying Penn State roots

The ESPN influencer shared a perfect Alabama game-day look that would make her Penn State friends cringe.

Matthew Graham

March 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
March 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY
Katie Feeney was a millionaire influencer before ESPN ever hired her, thanks in part to her time at Penn State.

So Nittany Lions fans, you might not want to read any further, because the new ESPN content creator did the unthinkable and showed off a head-to-toe Alabama Crimson Tide look as "College GameDay" will be in Tuscaloosa surprisingly with the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores rolling into town. No offense to Vandy, but that's not exactly the usual SEC must-see matchup.

Katie Feeney
IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

The 23-year-old Feeney shared the look on her Instagram Stories, and Alabama fans will love the look, rocking a sweet crimson "College GameDay," "Roll Tide" T-shirt with matching cowboy boots. Penn State fans will hate it.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney rocks the perfect Alabama 'College GameDay' look. Just don't let her Penn State friends know. / Katie Feeney/Instagram

Yes, we get it, Feeney is also promoting the "GameDay" merch, but it's still a Nittany Lions alum's mortal sin to ever wear Alabama gear.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney back in her Penn State days. / Katie Feeney/TikTok

It'll be an interesting "GameDay" with guest picker Theo Von, given the comedian and Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia still haven't resolved the "bet" of taking Pavia's mom out on a date if Von could get Pavia a date with Tate McRae.

Something tells us Pat McAfee will bring that subject up tomorrow.

Heck, Pavia still has the above exchanged pinned on his Twitter profile.

The only thing more awkward is Feeney rocking Bama fits.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney / IMAGO / Eibner

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

