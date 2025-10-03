Katie Feeney shows off Alabama 'College GameDay' fit betraying Penn State roots
Katie Feeney was a millionaire influencer before ESPN ever hired her, thanks in part to her time at Penn State.
So Nittany Lions fans, you might not want to read any further, because the new ESPN content creator did the unthinkable and showed off a head-to-toe Alabama Crimson Tide look as "College GameDay" will be in Tuscaloosa surprisingly with the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores rolling into town. No offense to Vandy, but that's not exactly the usual SEC must-see matchup.
The 23-year-old Feeney shared the look on her Instagram Stories, and Alabama fans will love the look, rocking a sweet crimson "College GameDay," "Roll Tide" T-shirt with matching cowboy boots. Penn State fans will hate it.
Yes, we get it, Feeney is also promoting the "GameDay" merch, but it's still a Nittany Lions alum's mortal sin to ever wear Alabama gear.
It'll be an interesting "GameDay" with guest picker Theo Von, given the comedian and Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia still haven't resolved the "bet" of taking Pavia's mom out on a date if Von could get Pavia a date with Tate McRae.
Something tells us Pat McAfee will bring that subject up tomorrow.
Heck, Pavia still has the above exchanged pinned on his Twitter profile.
The only thing more awkward is Feeney rocking Bama fits.
