Loreal Sarkisian shows out in vibrant pink and orange set for Texas vs Georgia game

The First Lady of Texas Football revealed the look on her YouTube Channel, and took fans into the wardrobe selection process.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Mandatory Credit:
Sep 10, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Mandatory Credit: / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Loreal Sarkisian has been killing it with her gameday fits this season — and today, she invited fans to get a look at her outfit selection process.

In a video shared to Loreal’s YouTube Channel, Loreal brought viewers into her closet, as she put together a fabulous fit ahead of today’s Texas Longhorn football game. Her collection proved both impressive and opulent, and fans already anticipated that she would show out for the big game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Loreal decided upon a pink shirt, and encased it with a pink-and-orange checkered coat, and a matching skirt. The fit was complete with some pink heels, which she calls her “old faithfuls,” and a light orange Louis Vuitton clutch.

Loreal 2024
Loreal Sarkisian slays in orange and pink number ahead of the Texas Longhorns football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 / YouTube / Loreal Sarkisian

Her latest look comes following a week of next level birthday outfits, as Loreal celebrated her 39th birthday last week. She teased the big day with a leopard print dress the day before, and wore a lush all-white stunner on the big day.

Today’s game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, is a big one for the Longhorns. The Longhorns, who officially joined the SEC back in July,  are currently undefeated in their season and the Bulldogs are currently at 5-1. The game marks a big showdown between new and old SEC blood.

All things considered, this game is bound to be one for the books.

Loreal
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, opens a bag of beads ahead of the Sugar Bowl Second-Line Parade on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

