Loreal Sarkisian shows out in vibrant pink and orange set for Texas vs Georgia game
Loreal Sarkisian has been killing it with her gameday fits this season — and today, she invited fans to get a look at her outfit selection process.
In a video shared to Loreal’s YouTube Channel, Loreal brought viewers into her closet, as she put together a fabulous fit ahead of today’s Texas Longhorn football game. Her collection proved both impressive and opulent, and fans already anticipated that she would show out for the big game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Loreal decided upon a pink shirt, and encased it with a pink-and-orange checkered coat, and a matching skirt. The fit was complete with some pink heels, which she calls her “old faithfuls,” and a light orange Louis Vuitton clutch.
Her latest look comes following a week of next level birthday outfits, as Loreal celebrated her 39th birthday last week. She teased the big day with a leopard print dress the day before, and wore a lush all-white stunner on the big day.
Today’s game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, is a big one for the Longhorns. The Longhorns, who officially joined the SEC back in July, are currently undefeated in their season and the Bulldogs are currently at 5-1. The game marks a big showdown between new and old SEC blood.
All things considered, this game is bound to be one for the books.
