Kysre Gondrezick serves a double dose of high fashion at NYFW (PHOTOS)
Kysre Gondrezick may be a free agent, but she’s still slaying off the court. Gondrezick has just touched down in New York City, where she is currently kicking off New York Fashion Week.
NYFW officially kicked off today, but Gondrezick has shared Instagram carousels where she’s rocking not only one, but two fire outfits.
One fit is composed of a low-cut black shirt, encased with a black and green checkered coat with a matching long skirt, all by Yves Saint Laurent. This business fit is complete with stylish black heels.
In another fit, Gondrezick dazzles in a two-piece leopard-print fit by Roberto Cavalli, which consists of a low-cut top and matching flowing bottoms.
As summer has been winding down, Gondrezick is living her best life — especially as she and her boyfriend Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown were spending some cozy time in Dubai very recently.
Brown will soon begin training for the impending NBA season, so we’ll likely see more photos of him and Gondrezick enjoying their flashy, romantic lifestyle while they still have some free time.
But in the mean time — even if summer will soon come to an end — Gondrezick seems to be enjoying some lavish fall fashions.
Hopefully this foreshadows some future tunnel fits for a potential return to the WNBA.
