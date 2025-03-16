Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss daughter Landry’s sheer tube-top fit wins spring break
Landry Kiffin is back from Ole Miss spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her friends and showed off her fire fits from the trip. An all-black stunner for a night out was the big winner.
The 20-year-old daughter of Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is known to wow whether it’s at a football game like her all-red look at the Gator Bowl standing next to dad, or in a red minidress with her sorority sisters, or at pilates class when she crushed dad in a shoestring crop top.
While in Cabo, she sizzled in her one-piece bathing suit, a stunning blue dress, and shoestring top for a double ‘trouble’ dance. For the winner of the trip, however, Landry showed off a sheer all-black tube top fit, revealing her toned abs.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off yoga pose on beach in fire crop-top fit
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares daughter Presley practicing for USC volleyball with 5-word praise
Landry is headed back to teaching her pilates classes in Oxford, Mississippi, and studying real estate at Ole Miss.
She’s also about to be joined by mom Layla Kiffin and brother Knox, 17, in Mississippi after dad reconciled with his ex-wife after separating in 2016. Layla was recently spotted checking out her new “home.”
The Kiffins are clearly winning the offseason as Landry just slayed spring break.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter