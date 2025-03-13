The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Georgia's Kirby Smart is all smiles in Lane Kiffin selfie with his son Knox

The Georgia Bulldogs coach poses with the Ole Miss Rebels coach and his quarterback son in an epic photo.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin (right) sits court-side with his son Knox Kiffin (left) during the second half between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Mississippi Rebels.
Mississippi Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin (right) sits court-side with his son Knox Kiffin (left) during the second half between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Mississippi Rebels. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Football coaches have a special bond knowing what it takes to win, especially in the SEC. The top of the coaching class most recently has been Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

Lane Kiffin is right there with the Ole Miss Rebels to breaking through and winning and SEC title and maybe a national title like the two Kirby won in 2021 and 2022.

His son Knox, 17, is a quarterback who is playing his senior season in Oxford, Mississippi, after transferring from California after mom Layla and dad reconciled after being divorced since 2016. Lane even hinted about recruiting his son the to Rebels.

Landry and Knox Kiffin in pilates class
Landry and Knox Kiffin in pilates class after his move. / Lane Kiffin / Instagram

Is Smart and Georgia checking out Knox and trying to lure him to Athens, Georgia, to be a Bulldogs player? Probably not, but with no context, Lane posted a photo posing with Smart and Knox and wrote, “Picture with “him”.”

Knox, Kirby, Lane
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Smart is definitely “him” when it comes to coaches in the SEC. The two seem buddy buddy together.

Knox wasn’t highly recruited out of California, but under the tutelage of dad, who has a great track record with QBs, maybe Knox will eventually be highly recruited.

Mom at least will be there to cheer him on regardless of where he ends up.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Lane and Layla together again. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Lane loves to keep things cryptic like with getting back together with his ex. So who knows what the Smart photo meant?

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

