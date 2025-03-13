Georgia's Kirby Smart is all smiles in Lane Kiffin selfie with his son Knox
Football coaches have a special bond knowing what it takes to win, especially in the SEC. The top of the coaching class most recently has been Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Lane Kiffin is right there with the Ole Miss Rebels to breaking through and winning and SEC title and maybe a national title like the two Kirby won in 2021 and 2022.
His son Knox, 17, is a quarterback who is playing his senior season in Oxford, Mississippi, after transferring from California after mom Layla and dad reconciled after being divorced since 2016. Lane even hinted about recruiting his son the to Rebels.
Is Smart and Georgia checking out Knox and trying to lure him to Athens, Georgia, to be a Bulldogs player? Probably not, but with no context, Lane posted a photo posing with Smart and Knox and wrote, “Picture with “him”.”
Smart is definitely “him” when it comes to coaches in the SEC. The two seem buddy buddy together.
Knox wasn’t highly recruited out of California, but under the tutelage of dad, who has a great track record with QBs, maybe Knox will eventually be highly recruited.
Mom at least will be there to cheer him on regardless of where he ends up.
Lane loves to keep things cryptic like with getting back together with his ex. So who knows what the Smart photo meant?
