Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss daughter Landry slays stunning ‘trouble child’ fit
Landry Kiffin enjoyed her epic college spring break to Mexico full of fit slays and yoga poses. She just dropped a stunning new look as her time off from school winds down.
The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and a sophomore at the college wowed with her fits during the season like her sick custom Ole Miss jacket look, and a must-see polka-dot dress. She’s been just as on fire in the offseason with pilates shoestring crop top that crushed dad in a selfie, and her sparkly red sorority minidress.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays stunning dress on tropical spring break vacation
The 20-year-old real estate major enjoyed spring break with her friends down in Cabo San Luca where she wowed in a one-piece bathing suit, and her crop-top yoga gear, and the stunning dress in the link above.
She wasn’t done there, dropping a fire new look on TikTok with a bestie that she wrote “the trouble child” in the caption. She then impressed in a center-cut, ab-revealing top.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad at dinner in low-cut black top
Besides all her stunning fits this offseason, Landry also got big news when dad and mom Layla Kiffin reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Mom and brother Knox, 17, are moving to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with them. In fact, Lane just shared a posting showing Layla checking out their “home” recently.
But, this is about Landry’s latest look, which was another winning one representing the Kiffin family.
