The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss daughter Landry slays stunning ‘trouble child’ fit

The Ole Miss sophomore daughter of the Rebels football coach crushes another fire look on spring break week.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin enjoyed her epic college spring break to Mexico full of fit slays and yoga poses. She just dropped a stunning new look as her time off from school winds down.

The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and a sophomore at the college wowed with her fits during the season like her sick custom Ole Miss jacket look, and a must-see polka-dot dress. She’s been just as on fire in the offseason with pilates shoestring crop top that crushed dad in a selfie, and her sparkly red sorority minidress.

Landry Kiffin
Landry crushing her offseason pilates classes. / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays stunning dress on tropical spring break vacation

The 20-year-old real estate major enjoyed spring break with her friends down in Cabo San Luca where she wowed in a one-piece bathing suit, and her crop-top yoga gear, and the stunning dress in the link above.

She wasn’t done there, dropping a fire new look on TikTok with a bestie that she wrote “the trouble child” in the caption. She then impressed in a center-cut, ab-revealing top.

Landry Kiffin (left)
Landry Kiffin (left) / Landry Kiffin/TikTo
Landry Kiffin (left)
Landry Kiffin (left) / Landry Kiffin/TikTok

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad at dinner in low-cut black top

Besides all her stunning fits this offseason, Landry also got big news when dad and mom Layla Kiffin reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Mom and brother Knox, 17, are moving to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with them. In fact, Lane just shared a posting showing Layla checking out their “home” recently.

But, this is about Landry’s latest look, which was another winning one representing the Kiffin family.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion