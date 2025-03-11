The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off yoga pose on beach in fire crop-top fit

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach crushes another workout while rocking another head-turning look.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry Kiffin are taking care of their bodies this football offseason — Landry, of course, is just crushing her fits a little better than dad while doing it.

The 20-year-old Ole Miss sophomore daughter of the Rebels football coach sizzled on football game days in her polka dot low-cut dress, and her all-red stunner at the Gator Bowl.

Since football season ended, she’s been running pilates classes that dad and brother Knox, 17, have attended. She even upstaged Lane in a selfie while wearing a stunning crop top.

Landry Kiffin
Landry (in pink) with her workout friends / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts low-cut one-piece in Cabo paradise

While Lane showed off his insanely jacked arm while calling out NFL prospect and former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart as well as Knox, Landry hit the beach for a yoga session while wearing another fire crop-top look. She’s the one in the black top.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad at dinner in low-cut black top

Dad and daughter are doing their thing, but so is Knox as he’s preparing for his senior season at quarterback now in Mississippi as mom Layla stopped by to check out their Oxford “home” after Lane and her reconciled after being divorced since 2016.

Their youngest daughter Presley, 18, is also carving her own path as a USC Trojans incoming volleyball player. We recently saw a glimpse of her practicing that dad shared.

The Kiffins are getting after it. Landry certainly continued to look good while doing so.

Landry Kiffin
Landry slaying another workout / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

