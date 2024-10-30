Larsa Pippen shows off sun-kissed skin while yachting in glamorous swimsuit
Larsa Pippen has set sail. The 50-year-old ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and mother of Memphis Grizzlies player Scotty Pippen Jr. posted a stunning Instagram photo from a large boat on Wednesday, October 30.
The caption, which read simply “Hi luv,” didn’t offer any clues about where the House of Villains star was relaxing in her glamorous black one-piece. Her Instagram Stories, however, seem to suggest that she was celebrating the birthday of close friend and beauty entrepreneur Michelle Pooch.
The reality star posted a series of stories with Pooch on a yacht in front of a gorgeous horizon. In one Story, the content creator wore an adorable gray vest while posing in front of a city skyline. In another, Pippen and Pooch posed for the camera arm in arm. Pippen wore an alluring white bikini, while the Blass Beauty founder shone in a blue suit.
The swimsuit in Pippen’s Instagram Post showed off her incredible figure with high cuts at the bottom and an elegant belt buckle in the center. Her followers showed their appreciation with enthusiastic comments. One follower returned Pippen’s “hi luv” with a greeting of their own: “Hi! 👋 🔥🔥🔥 Keep slaying Queen. 👑,” they wrote. Another gushed, “Wassup Gorgeous.”
Wherever she was sailing, it appears that Pippen enjoyed her glamorous day at sea.
