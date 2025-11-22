Steph Curry rocks extremely rare Jordan 3 'Oregon Ducks' kicks before Warriors game
The Stephen Curry sneaker tour continued on Friday night with another awesome pair when he rolled up for the Golden State Warriors game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. This time it was some super rare Jordans.
Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013, leaving him as a sneaker free agent and he’s been rocking a lot of different looks to arenas lately to honor some of the game’s legends.
We saw him in the Kobe 6 PE “Mambacita” editions that even Vanessa Bryant posted about, and then doing a cool tribute for the Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardway and their Orlando Magic days, followed by reppin Dwayne Wade in some “Purple Stingray” shoes that stood out on the bench as he sat out the last game of the road trip at the Miami Heat.
With the Warriors back home in the Bay Area at the Chase Center vs. Portland, Curry pulled up in the extremely hard-to-find Jordan 3 Tinker “Oregon Ducks” PE sneakers, which as the IG post below shows are going for about $8000.
Leave it to Steph to continue to impress with his sneaker game. He’s still wearing his Curry brand shoes in the actual games, but it’s cool to see his tour of some of the legends of the game and their special sneakers.
