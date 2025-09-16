Lexie Hull goes super chill crop top, jeans for Fever's must win Game 2 vs. Dream
The Indiana Fever are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and they are having to do it without their star Caitlin Clark who is out for the season. Facing a 0-1 hole, the No. 6 seed Fever are home Tuesday night vs. the No. 3 Atlanta Dream and the team kept the fits chill as they lock in on basketball.
The Fever turned Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a “red out” for the game as well.
Even though Clark isn’t playing, she was seen on socal media firing up the fans.
While Clark isn’t playing and is reduced to a cheerleader, her bestie on the team Lexie Hull is. Hull is quite the fit queen who even recently turned her two black eyes into a fashion statement.
There were no black eyes for her on Tuesday night, just some casual jeans and a crop-top before she stepped out on the court in what will be an eclectic atmosphere (she’s bottom left — click to get the single picture).
Her other teammates rocked their looks as well.
Will there be a Game 3 in Atlanta or will the Fever season end at home on Tuesday? If this is Hull’s last fit of the season, she had many winners throughout.
