Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate reacts to eerie identical moves on bench together
Even though Caitlin Clark is done for the rest of the season, the Indiana Fever superstar is still the face of the WNBA.
So naturally, many, many people want to be just like her. Apparently that extends to her Fever teammates as well.
A Clark superfan clipped the two-time WNBA All-Star sitting on the bench during last night's game wrapping up their regular season against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, and sitting next to her was her fellow injured teammate Chloe Bibby. (The Fever won 83-72 to secure the No. 6 seed and will take on the No. 3 seed Atlanta Dream.)
The clip showed off their "face cards," meaning they were looking fantastic while chilling, but what's really noticeable is the 27-year-old Australian eerily imitates all of the 23-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes legend's gestures subconsciously. Take a look at how identical the hair toss and hand to the mouth moves are.
Bibby noticed them as well, writing on X, "No because this is embarrassing," with a dying laughing emoji. "Why do I do the exact same thing" with a another dying laughing emoji and melting face one to show her blushing.
It's obvious everyone in Indiana wants to be like Caitlin, but Bibby took this to a spooky level, just in time for Halloween season.
