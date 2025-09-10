The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate reacts to eerie identical moves on bench together

Everyone wants to be like Caitlin Clark, but Indiana Fever teammate Chloe Bibby took it to a spooky level.

Matthew Graham

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena.
Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though Caitlin Clark is done for the rest of the season, the Indiana Fever superstar is still the face of the WNBA.

So naturally, many, many people want to be just like her. Apparently that extends to her Fever teammates as well.

RELATED: Fever post worst-timed team "fun" photos after Caitlin Clark disaster news

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull
Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks with guard Lexie Hull (10) on the bench during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

A Clark superfan clipped the two-time WNBA All-Star sitting on the bench during last night's game wrapping up their regular season against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, and sitting next to her was her fellow injured teammate Chloe Bibby. (The Fever won 83-72 to secure the No. 6 seed and will take on the No. 3 seed Atlanta Dream.)

RELATED: Caitlin Clark shares hidden details on Nike signature logo fit for Fever game

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22), and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) laugh near the team bench Tuesday, June 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The clip showed off their "face cards," meaning they were looking fantastic while chilling, but what's really noticeable is the 27-year-old Australian eerily imitates all of the 23-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes legend's gestures subconsciously. Take a look at how identical the hair toss and hand to the mouth moves are.

Bibby noticed them as well, writing on X, "No because this is embarrassing," with a dying laughing emoji. "Why do I do the exact same thing" with a another dying laughing emoji and melting face one to show her blushing.

It's obvious everyone in Indiana wants to be like Caitlin, but Bibby took this to a spooky level, just in time for Halloween season.

Caitlin Clark, Chloe Bibby
Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (center left) talks with forward Chloe Bibby (right) before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships