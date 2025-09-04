The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fever star Lexie Hull turns two black eyes into matching fit fashion statement

The Indiana guard uses her brutal injury as an accessory to her outfit.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts to a play against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at PHX Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts to a play against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at PHX Arena. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Lexie Hull is still recovering from a brutal collision that left the Indiana Fever star with two black eyes. She decided to wear a stunning black fit to match in a bold fashion statement.

It’s been a week since Hull and Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams collided on the court in a scary moment.

She’s since played through it. She even did a photo shoot after and she’s certainly a trooper.

Hull said after it happened, “Originally, I was like, I just need to get the swelling to go down in my forehead. So I put on a patch, slept with it. The next day, I woke up and I was like, ‘The bump is almost gone, but now I have two black eyes.’ So that was tragic, but at this point, unfortunately, I won’t be able to hide it. People know. So I’m just rolling with it.”

It also hasn’t messed up the 25-year-old Hull’s fit game one bit as she rocked a crop-top look for a confident mirror selfie.

In the pregame tunnel for the Fever game, Hull slayed the same black crop top and pants, making black eyes a fashion statement. She wrote, “Two black eyes 👀 and one black set 🖤.”

Hull is hoping to get bestie and teammate Caitlin Clark back into battle with her for the playoffs. Right now, she’s winning off the court black eyes and all.

Lexie Hull
Lexie Hull/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

