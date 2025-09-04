Fever star Lexie Hull turns two black eyes into matching fit fashion statement
Lexie Hull is still recovering from a brutal collision that left the Indiana Fever star with two black eyes. She decided to wear a stunning black fit to match in a bold fashion statement.
It’s been a week since Hull and Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams collided on the court in a scary moment.
She’s since played through it. She even did a photo shoot after and she’s certainly a trooper.
Hull said after it happened, “Originally, I was like, I just need to get the swelling to go down in my forehead. So I put on a patch, slept with it. The next day, I woke up and I was like, ‘The bump is almost gone, but now I have two black eyes.’ So that was tragic, but at this point, unfortunately, I won’t be able to hide it. People know. So I’m just rolling with it.”
It also hasn’t messed up the 25-year-old Hull’s fit game one bit as she rocked a crop-top look for a confident mirror selfie.
In the pregame tunnel for the Fever game, Hull slayed the same black crop top and pants, making black eyes a fashion statement. She wrote, “Two black eyes 👀 and one black set 🖤.”
Hull is hoping to get bestie and teammate Caitlin Clark back into battle with her for the playoffs. Right now, she’s winning off the court black eyes and all.
