Antonela Roccuzzo slays in WAG salud despite Lionel Messi's stunning loss
Lionel Messi's wife is better at getting over dramatic losses than most fans.
After Inter Miami's stunning loss to Atlanta United 3-2, the MLS world was shook as the presumptive favorites have been eliminated in the first round. For all of Messi's dominance since his colossal move to America, Atlanta has been his Kryptonite. Per Taylor Twellman, the GOAT Argentinian legend has only lost three times when he's played the entire game. Those have all come against Atlanta.
The 37-year-old World Cup hero's life partner Antonela Roccuzzo, 36, probably doesn't worry too much about MLS titles after her husband's storied Barcelona FC career, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.
So less than 24 hours after Messi's disappointment, Roccuzzo posted on Instagram happy birthday wishes to her fellow Inter Miami WAG Sofia Balbi, 35, 37-year-old Uruguayan star Luis Suarez's wife.
Part of the translation of the caption reads, "Thank you to life for always crossing our paths, for more stories, sunsets and margaritas together."
If the margaritas photo is any indication, both Roccuzzo and Balbi are loving the south Florida way of life. Yes, it's certainly disappointing that Mess's squad's season ended way too early, but Miami would be nowhere without the world's greatest striker.
The childhood sweethearts along with their three sons, with her oldest son Thiago celebrating his birthday last week, are living the American dream. An MLS Cup would just be the cherry on top.
