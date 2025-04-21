The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne has sad Easter-face selfie after Paul Skenes Pirates bobblehead mania

The influencer didn’t have the best week after her gymnastics career ended in heartbreak and her man lost another game for Pittsburgh.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne looks on during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne spent Easter no longer a college gymnast with LSU, and without boyfriend Paul Skenes. Her “happy” Easter post wasn’t so happy looking.

The 22-year-old viral influencer didn’t end her fifth and final year with the Lady Tigers the way she envisioned. A knee injury sidelined her the last two month of the season and she was reduced to a cheerleader, but she did have fun celebrating the SEC crown, and flexed her final leotard selfie in a fire black and purple combo at the NCAA Championships as LSU failed to defend its national crown.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has touching post after LSU gymnast’s career sadly ends

Livvy Dunn
It was the end of the Livvy Dunne Era at LSU after failing to make the Final Four. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After reacting to the heartbreaking loss and then posting an “officially retired” dress for a night out, Dunne made fun of herself two days later showing off her gymnastics rust with an epic fail on the uneven bars at the practice gym.

Dunne then watched Skenes pitch on TV and lose his second game of the season for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in what was his insane bobblehead night, and at the same time watched the Oklahoma Sooners win the 2025 gymnastics national title.

RELATED: Paul Skenes has embarrassing fail at Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night AHT’ in Pittsburgh

Livvy Dunne
Dunne watching Skenes pitch while also paying attention to the NCAA Championships. / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

After that, she work up Sunday morning with a “Happy Easter everybody” post where she just looked sad.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She probably was sad after her LSU career ended without another natty and she’s missing her man Skenes.

She at least had her dog Roux to cheer her up.

Livvy and Roux
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol

Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA

Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game

Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile

Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships