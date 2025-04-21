Livvy Dunne has sad Easter-face selfie after Paul Skenes Pirates bobblehead mania
Livvy Dunne spent Easter no longer a college gymnast with LSU, and without boyfriend Paul Skenes. Her “happy” Easter post wasn’t so happy looking.
The 22-year-old viral influencer didn’t end her fifth and final year with the Lady Tigers the way she envisioned. A knee injury sidelined her the last two month of the season and she was reduced to a cheerleader, but she did have fun celebrating the SEC crown, and flexed her final leotard selfie in a fire black and purple combo at the NCAA Championships as LSU failed to defend its national crown.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz has touching post after LSU gymnast’s career sadly ends
After reacting to the heartbreaking loss and then posting an “officially retired” dress for a night out, Dunne made fun of herself two days later showing off her gymnastics rust with an epic fail on the uneven bars at the practice gym.
Dunne then watched Skenes pitch on TV and lose his second game of the season for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in what was his insane bobblehead night, and at the same time watched the Oklahoma Sooners win the 2025 gymnastics national title.
RELATED: Paul Skenes has embarrassing fail at Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night AHT’ in Pittsburgh
After that, she work up Sunday morning with a “Happy Easter everybody” post where she just looked sad.
She probably was sad after her LSU career ended without another natty and she’s missing her man Skenes.
She at least had her dog Roux to cheer her up.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?