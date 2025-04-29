Livvy Dunne has heartfelt two-word reaction to LSU seniors goodbye post
It can be argued that no group has done more for women's college gymnastics than the graduating seniors for the LSU Tigers.
Livvy Dunne became a NIL superstar that reset the market for women especially. Haleigh Bryant had one of the most decorated college careers in LSU gymnastics history as the 2024 individual all-around champion, and the senior class that included other great names like Aleah Finnegan helped capture LSU's first national championship in gymnastics last year.
All of them returned this year hoping to go back-to-back, unfortunately losing in the 2025 NCAA Championships semifinals.
The official LSU Gymnastics handle thanked them for their amazing careers in an Instagram carousel post with the caption, "Forever Legends. Forever LSU. We can’t say thank you enough to this group who made history and forever left their mark on this program 💜"
Dunne, 22, the wealthiest NIL female athlete of all time, wrote in the replies, "Forever lsu🫶🏼."
The brand empire builder and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model now has to figure out where she goes with her influencer and modeling career without the backdrop of LSU Tigers Gymnastics.
For now though, it's one last victory lap for a squad that put college women's gymnastics in the mainstream spotlight, with other big-time names like Olympic champion Jordan Chiles carrying the torch for the UCLA Bruins, and the powerhouse Oklahoma Sooners, who took home their seventh national championship this year.
Geaux Tigers forever.
