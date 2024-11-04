The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne surprises mom with unreal beach house birthday present

The viral LSU gymnast shocks her mother with the ultimate gift, and posts the sweetest message for her.

Matt Ryan

LSU Lady Tigers senior Livvy Dunne performs a demonstration uneven bars routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
With an NIL value of around $4 million per year and no doubt growing, Livvy Dunne can buy what she wants.

She also has a very rich boyfriend in Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes who flies her on private jets to amazing vacations to sunny beaches.

While the fifth-year senior gymnast with over 13 million followers is training hard without the glamor to defend the team’s national title, she’s still crushing her influencing ways with ads like her odd drugstore gymnastics video for Jake Paul’s men’s brand.

The 22-year-old star put her money to heartwarming use by surprising her mom with a beach house for her birthday, saying “hope you are loving the beach house! 🎁✨🌊.” The look on mama Kat’s face is priceless.

Kat Dunne
She also posted a sweet message with some memory photos with mom, saying “happy birthday to my favorite person in the world 🌎❤️✨.”

Kat Dunne and Livvy Dunne
What a gift.

While we don’t know the location yet, Livvy and sister Julz Dunne both grew up in New Jersey, so maybe it’s a Jersey Shore house. Her mom and dad, David Dunne, could be neighbors with Snookie for all we know.

Hey, when you got it like that, you can flex like that and buy your mom a baller beach house. Well done, Livvy Dunne.

