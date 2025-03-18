The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's sister Julz stands out in St. Patrick's Day fit without LSU gymnast

Julz Dunne crushes the day in green and shows off her sense of humor while Livvy is on a “secret” trip.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Livvy Dunne during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.

While Livvy Dunne gets most of the attention as the viral LSU gymnast and influencer she is, her sister Julz has been known to draw some attention with her fits herself.

We’ve seen the older Julz, 24, at the 22-year-old Livvy’s meets where she stole her thunder from the stands in a gold LSU cowgirl fit and cutout Livvy cardboard head, as well as in an epic celebration photo after a win.

Livvy Dunne and Julz Dunne
Livvy Dunne and Julz Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Julz, who also graduated from LSU, and Livvy hang out a lot and crush looks like on Julz’s birthday, and their Kansas City Cheifs red at the Super Bowl, and on an insane parade float for Mardi Gras as they tossed out beads together.

For St. Patrick’s Day, Livvy was on a “secret” trip somewhere that she teased on TikTok and left Julz to slay the day and her fit without her. Julz definitely stood out with her green pants, white and green top, and hilarious hat that said, “Aspire to Retire”

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat
Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

Julz also went to see Sean Kingston perform with her friends in what looked like a good time.

While Livvy hasn’t dropped any St. Paddy’s Day fit yet, Julz certainly did and stood out as she usually does.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat
