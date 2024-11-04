Livvy Dunne shares down and dirty BTS fountain pics from her SI Swimsuit shoot
We’re happy to report that Livvy Dunne seemed to enjoy her SI Swimsuit photoshoot experience — so much so that she posted some throwback behind the scenes photos to Snapchat on Saturday, November 2.
In addition to a throwback pic that commemorated her appearance on Good Morning America, the 22-year-old gymnastics superstar posted a photo she’d taken of Polaroid pic from the May 2024 shoot in Porto, Portugal. In the Polaroid, she’s squatting on tiptoe on a garden bench. She looks straight at the camera and wears a barely-there black bikini.
The athlete wasn’t afraid to get a little messy during her photoshoot in Portugal, and she shared a behind-the-scenes shot from a series of photos she took in a fountain. Dunne captioned this #TBT image on her Snapchat, writing, “Nothing like squatting in a fountain in Portugal.” Indeed, the star was brave enough to wade into a fountain covered in moss and algae. For that portion of the shoot, the LSU star wore a blue and white floral bikini.
Dunne is one of the biggest social media stars in the world, with 5.3 million followers on Instagram alone and an estimated net worth of $9.5 million.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani