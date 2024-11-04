The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares down and dirty BTS fountain pics from her SI Swimsuit shoot

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game.

We’re happy to report that Livvy Dunne seemed to enjoy her SI Swimsuit photoshoot experience — so much so that she posted some throwback behind the scenes photos to Snapchat on Saturday, November 2.

In addition to a throwback pic that commemorated her appearance on Good Morning America, the 22-year-old gymnastics superstar posted a photo she’d taken of Polaroid pic from the May 2024 shoot in Porto, Portugal. In the Polaroid, she’s squatting on tiptoe on a garden bench. She looks straight at the camera and wears a barely-there black bikini.

Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's Snapchat

The athlete wasn’t afraid to get a little messy during her photoshoot in Portugal, and she shared a behind-the-scenes shot from a series of photos she took in a fountain. Dunne captioned this #TBT image on her Snapchat, writing, “Nothing like squatting in a fountain in Portugal.” Indeed, the star was brave enough to wade into a fountain covered in moss and algae. For that portion of the shoot, the LSU star wore a blue and white floral bikini.

Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's Snapchat

Dunne is one of the biggest social media stars in the world, with 5.3 million followers on Instagram alone and an estimated net worth of $9.5 million.

