Watch Livvy Dunne back to work for LSU Tigers gymnastics in final year (VIDEO)
Livvy Dunne is gearing up for back-to-school season. Back in July, the superstar gymnast announced that she will return to the LSU gymnastics team for a fifth season. Ahead of the impending school year, Dunne is getting back into practice mode.
In a video shared to Instagram, Dunne is in the gym, vowing that she “will survive pre-szn.” She rubs chalk dust on her hand, hits some bar exercises, and practices flips, leg lifts, and handstands.
Dunne has had an exciting summer. Over the course of the past few months, Dunne has been slaying in several stylish outfits, notably at Michael Rubin’s annual all-white Fourth of July party, and at the MLB All-Star game, where she made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, Paul Skenes. She also dressed like a full-fledged work of art in photos taken outside of the Lourve during her time at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
And while she may have graduated back in May, it looks like Dunne will earn an A-plus in fashion this coming school year, as she also announced a partnership with Nautica and Macy’s today. In another Instagram post, Dunne looked extra fabulous in some fall fashions, like a striped sweater, a matching two-piece denim fit, and a large, flowing coat.
Between her fashions and her top-notch gymnastics abilities, Dunne is pushing her craft to the next level this coming season.
