Livvy Dunne’s superfan sis Julz rocks LSU gold cowboy hat, purple fit for Florida win
Livvy Dunne came through for No. 2 LSU Gymnastics in a crucial spot on her floor exercise to help the defending national champions edge No. 7 Florida in the SEC Opener with her sister Julz Dunne in attendance rocking another fire fit.
The viral Livvy, 22, followed up two spectacular performances with a third in a row for the Lady Tigers. After last week’s quad event where she pulled off a sick double backflip move with boyfriend Paul Skenes capturing it perfectly, Dunne was part of the fourth and final rotation for LSU on the floor and came through with a big score that was crucial to the team.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares adorable trio hug with LSU gymnastics star teammates
While Livvy rocked a spectacular iced-out “Wonder Woman” leotard for the night, Julz followed up her gold LSU cowgirl superfan fit last week with her signature gold hat and a purple Tigers colored flannel shirt this time.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flaunts ‘double life’ in possibly last TikTok before LSU SEC opener
Julz is the older sister to Dunne at 23 and is a graduate of LSU as well. She helps run Livvy’s social media empire and is always the life of the crowed when she attends Livvy’s events.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers travel next week to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Will Julz be there in another stunning fit?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend