Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s birthday fit epically steals spotlight from LSU gymnast
Livvy Dunne certainly gets tons attention paid her way, but her sister Julz Dunne got to steal it away for a day with her birthday fit.
The LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy has millions of followers on social media and is so popular she even got her own segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter while rocking a casual fit. She’s even dating Pittsburgh Pirates and National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and managed to upstage his big MLB award moment with her stunning blue dress.
Julz, who went to LSU, is Livvy’s number one fan at her Lady Tigers meets and has impressed with her gold cowgirl LSU fit, and her epic celebration photo that briefly put her at the center of the Dunne family attention.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's sister Julz calls her 'nightmare' in LSU gymnastics hijinks post
For Julz’s big 24th birthday, Livvy gave her an epic early birthday present that had Julz’s shocked. On Tuesday, Livvy showed how she “kidnapped” her sister beforehand.
But Tuesday was it was all about Julz. Especially with her epic birthday T-shirt, “I ❤️ ME” on it.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s flashy LSU leotard post upstaged by sister Julz’s ‘crunk’ hilarity
Did she make her own birthday cake, too?
And birthday banner?
It certainly looked by the end of the day Julz had an amazing time.
Happy birthday to Julz Dunne. Come Wednesday, Livvy will be sure to try and steal back the spotlight again.
