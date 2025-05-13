Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz rocks Pirates hat as Paul Skenes’ gf goes zebra-print pants
Livvy Dunne and sister Julz Dunne have been competing a lot lately with there fits. There was no competition on Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates game at the New York Mets this time, however, as Livvy’s eye-catching look won the night despite Julz rocking hers.
Livvy, 22, just finished her fifth and final year as an LSU Lady Tigers gymnast, but unfortunately didn’t compete much after a knee injury sidelined her the final two months of the season. Her sister Julz was her No. 1 fan over her career with her fire meet-day fits like her LSU cowgirl gold look. It was not only an end of an era for Livvy, but for Julz, too.
The two have been pretty inseparable since the end of Livvy’s collegiate athletics career last month, wearing competing pink dresses for the Kentucky Oaks during Kentucky Derby weekend from Louisville, Kentucky. They hit the beach in Florida after that while rocking bikinis together.
From there, they headed to New York to watch the Pirates at Citi Field in Queens, New York, because Livvy’s boyfriend Paul Skenes was on mound for Pittsburgh.
Julz sported a Pirates hat and a casual fit.
Livvy, meanwhile, was on the field posing with three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and rocked a tremendous look with some zebra-print pants and a backwards hat.
While Julz also looks great in Pirates gear, Livvy certainly won this fit round with the pants.
