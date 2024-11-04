The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne Soaks Up the Sun in Yellow Bikini on Her 'Day Off'

Sophie Hessekiel

Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems that Livvy Dunne sometimes has a hard time relaxing when she’s not busy with training and her many NIL promotions.

The 22-year-old LSU gymnastics star took to Snapchat on Monday, November 4 to express that she didn’t know “what to do w [her]self on days off.” In the first picture she shared, the athlete looked quizzically at the camera while she appeared to be driving. She wore a black tank top and clear sunglasses and showed off her adorable freckles.

Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's Snapchat
Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's Snapchat / Livvy Dunne via Snapchat

Eventually, the social media dynamo found a way to entertain herself: sunbathing in a deck chair in what appears to be someone’s yard. The star wore a yellow gingham bikini that we’ve seen her rock on a couple occasions, including on vacation with her boyfriend Paul Skenes (of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and on a team bonding weekend with her fellow LSU gymnasts.

Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's Snapchat
Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's Snapchat / Livvy Dunne via Snapchat

No longer overwhelmed by the emptiness of her schedule, Dunne wrote “Day Off ☀️” in the caption for the snap.

Dunne is widely considered a pioneer in the Name, Image, Likeness world, having accrued a net worth of $9.5 billion since the NCAA began allowing athletes to profit from the deals in July of 2021.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news

Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game

Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy

Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail

Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani

Published
Sophie Hessekiel
SOPHIE HESSEKIEL

Home/Fashion