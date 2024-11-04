Livvy Dunne Soaks Up the Sun in Yellow Bikini on Her 'Day Off'
It seems that Livvy Dunne sometimes has a hard time relaxing when she’s not busy with training and her many NIL promotions.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnastics star took to Snapchat on Monday, November 4 to express that she didn’t know “what to do w [her]self on days off.” In the first picture she shared, the athlete looked quizzically at the camera while she appeared to be driving. She wore a black tank top and clear sunglasses and showed off her adorable freckles.
Eventually, the social media dynamo found a way to entertain herself: sunbathing in a deck chair in what appears to be someone’s yard. The star wore a yellow gingham bikini that we’ve seen her rock on a couple occasions, including on vacation with her boyfriend Paul Skenes (of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and on a team bonding weekend with her fellow LSU gymnasts.
No longer overwhelmed by the emptiness of her schedule, Dunne wrote “Day Off ☀️” in the caption for the snap.
Dunne is widely considered a pioneer in the Name, Image, Likeness world, having accrued a net worth of $9.5 billion since the NCAA began allowing athletes to profit from the deals in July of 2021.
