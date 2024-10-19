The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes enjoy sunny beach weather in vacay photos

The two are enjoying some quality time together following the Pittsburgh Pirates season's end, and might have arrived to their destination in a rather lavish manner.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are enjoying some downtime.

The superstar couple took a vacation this weekend, and today Dunne shared some photos from the beach in Jupiter, Florida.

In one picture, Dunne — who is currently gearing up for her fifth and final season on LSU’s gymnastics team — soaks in some sun rays, looking cozy in a white crop top and yellow bikini bottoms. She has a smile on her face as she takes in the sun, and keeps her toes in the sand. 

Livvy Dunne 2024
Livvy Dunne soaks up rays on a Florida vacation on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 / Instagram / Livvy Dunne

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher appears in the next photo, standing in the sand in a swim suit, looking soaked after dipping in the water. 

Paul Skenes 2024
Paul Skenes spends time on the beach in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 / Instagram / Livvy Dunne

Since the Pirates season came to an end last month, Skenes and Dunne have been enjoying some quality time. In a video shared to Dunne’s TikTok page earlier this much, the gymnast welcomed Skenes as the newest LSU gymnastics recruit, and rated him on his stunts.

While the Pirates were in their season, Dunne revealed that Skenes had some rather unconventional ways to get her to meet up with him. She shared that Skenes sometimes sends private jets for her when he misses her and wants to spend time with her.

Talk about a next-level flex!

