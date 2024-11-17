Livvy Dunne flexes private jet holding her giant dog with Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne is back to her private jet life.
The viral LSU gymnast hopped on another plane with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes with their golden retriever, Roux.
The fifth-year senior has been super busy of late: Not only is she getting ready to defend the Lady Tigers showing off her super crazy “stretch” routines, she’s been promoting her NIL life as well in Jake Paul’s “W” brand photos in a smoking black minidress, while also slyly dissing him in favor of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
Now, she’s off to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Skenes and posted this adorable, cozy-looking scene on the private jet.
Dunne truly looks happy. So does Roux.
Skenes, who went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in his rookie season with the Pirates, is rocking the cowboy boots.
Dunne and Skenes have been together since 2023 after she “stalked” him while he was pitching at LSU and winning his own national championship. They’ve been inseparable since.
Skenes has been at LSU with Dunne since the MLB offseason started to celebrate her 22nd birthday with an unreal gift, to do his own gymnastics routine with her mocking him, hit up an epic LSU football game, and much more.
So what is the couple doing back in Pittsburgh? Maybe taking in the big Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game? Whatever they do, it will surely go viral.
