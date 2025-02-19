The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne hypes LSU gymnastics teammate Kaliya Lincoln's floor exercise

LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne hyped up her Tigers teammate Kaliya Lincoln after the Olympic alternate reflected on her floor routine vs. No. 1 Oklahoma.

Kaliya Lincoln competes on floor during the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials.
Kaliya Lincoln competes on floor during the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The No. 3-ranked LSU gymnastics team is a sisterhood, and the Tigers are always hyping each other up on the mats and social media. Kaliya Lincoln, who led off for the first time this season against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners last week, learned that firsthand.

Kaliya was reflecting on her impressive routine, which scored a 9.925, when teammates jumped into the comments section to give her flowers.

She captioned a series of photos, "So much love for [LSU gymnastics]."

Among those to show love were teammates Livvy Dunne, All-American Haleigh Bryant, SEC Freshman of the Week Kailin Chio, and Sierra Ballard.

The comments ranged from "So much love for you!" to Livvy's one-word response, "Obsessed."

Kaliyah won gold in the 2023 Pan American Games and was an alternate for the 2024 Olympic team after placing fifth on floor exercise and 9th in the all-around at the 2024 United States Olympic trials.

LSU gymnast Kaliya Lincoln
Kaliya Lincoln / Instagram
LSU gymnast Kaliya Lincoln
Kaliya Lincoln / Instagram

Now, the 18-year-old is showing out in Baton Rouge.

Up next for Kaliya and the Tigers is a trip to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington for another SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, February 21. The meet, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, will air on the SEC Network.

