Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet

LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne is ready for her final SEC home opener at the PMAC and showed off her 'Wonder Woman' look before hitting the mats.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne competes on the floor exercise during Session 2 of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne competes on the floor exercise during Session 2 of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne and the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team are getting their SEC schedule underway with a high-profile meet against the No. 7 Florida Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Friday night.

The Tigers' SEC home opener comes after a stellar performance in last week's Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad.

For the conference showdown against the Gators, LSU broke out its"Wonder Woman" leotards from GK Elite.

Prior to the match, Livvy lit up social media by flexing her purple and gold look in the locker room.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne shows off the LSU gymnastics "Wonder Woman" leotard ahead of the No. 2 Tigers' meet against No. 7 Florida. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne shows off the LSU gymnastics "Wonder Woman" leotard with teammate Kailin Chio ahead of the No. 2 Tigers' meet against No. 7 Florida. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy is ready to go.

LSU was led by freshman Kailin Chio and Aleah Finnegan in the quad a week ago and finished with a score of 197.650. The Tigers are still waiting for the return of Haleigh Bryant, who has been out of action since suffering an injury in the season opener.

They'll look to build on that score at home.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne competes on the floor exercise during Session 2 of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.

Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Gators on Friday night.

