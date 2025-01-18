Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet
Livvy Dunne and the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team are getting their SEC schedule underway with a high-profile meet against the No. 7 Florida Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Friday night.
The Tigers' SEC home opener comes after a stellar performance in last week's Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad.
For the conference showdown against the Gators, LSU broke out its"Wonder Woman" leotards from GK Elite.
MORE: LSU gymnastics national championship ring giveaway celebrates SEC opener
Prior to the match, Livvy lit up social media by flexing her purple and gold look in the locker room.
MORE: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
Livvy is ready to go.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
LSU was led by freshman Kailin Chio and Aleah Finnegan in the quad a week ago and finished with a score of 197.650. The Tigers are still waiting for the return of Haleigh Bryant, who has been out of action since suffering an injury in the season opener.
They'll look to build on that score at home.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Gators on Friday night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend