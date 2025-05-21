Livvy Dunne turns trendy Knicks fan flexing all-black fit, pricy blue purse for ECF
Former gymnast Livvy Dunne officially retired following her fifth and final season with the LSU Lady Tigers.
After helping the gymnastics team win their first ever NCAA national championship title last year, viral star's super senior season didn't go as expected.
Not only did an avulsion fracture of her patella keep Dunne off the mat during the second half of the season, LSU also failed to move past the semifinals during the 2025 NCAA Championships.
With her gymnastics career over, however, Dunne's life appears busier than ever. After giving the "Riders Up!" command for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks, she was honored as one of the cover girls for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Dunne is also spending more time supporting her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. She's traveled everywhere from Miami to Los Angeles to Philadelphia to watch the 22-year-old ace pitch this season.
While Dunne's 5.3 million followers on Instagram are used to seeing the influencer in a Pirates hat, she surprised fans by rocking a New York Knicks cap enroute to Madison Square Garden on May 21.
Turns out, Dunne is cheering for the Knicks against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Dunne also brought her bright blue Balenciaga purse, which retails for $2,390, to show her support for the team that eliminated the Boston Celtics in six games to reach the ECF for the first time in 25 years.
