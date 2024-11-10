Loreal Sarkisian goes Gucci in smoking hot fit for Florida-Texas game
Loreal Sarkisian showed up and showed out at the Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators game on Saturday.
The 39-year-old stylist and fashion influencer is known as “The First Lady Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian. While at the game, Loreal “called out” Sark for his play calls.
While Texas remained hot this season with another win, so did Loreal with her fit game. This time she rocked Gucci on Gucci with the top, belt, shoes, and purse — only the pants weren’t Gucci but they were football colored. She wrote on Instagram, “God Show Me How Good it Can Get ✨.”
That’s about as good as it can get.
While the Sarkisians announced their separation after four years of marriage in July, the couple appears to be remaining close.
Loreal was quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Now she’s a bonafide fit star and crushing the season just like the Longhorns.
