Landry Kiffin’s fire-red Ole Miss miniskirt sizzles in dad Lane's Georgia win
Landry Kiffin is her dad's good luck charm, as established by her subtly inappropriate hat for today's huge game.
The Ole Miss Rebels famous-offspring student always seems to be nearby for any of her father Lane Kiffin's signature wins, and today could have been his biggest at The Grove as the Mississippi head coach, downing the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and putting the Rebels right back in the mix for the College Football Playoff. The rowdy home fans agreed, storming the field.
Not to be outdone by pops, the 19-year-old sophomore posted a selfie with her friends before the game with the caption, "let's go rebs" with a heart emoji wearing a fire-red Rebs miniskirt with a matching oversized denim flannel and a form-fitting white top. As noted above, her hat was a little more aggressive than the caption.
No. 16 Ole Miss took that hat mantra's aggressive energy and dominated Georgia for the entire game, and it's a signature win that her dad Lane, 49, desperately needed after an early-season unexpected hiccup against the Kentucky Wildcats and a heartbreaking overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.
After the game, father and daughter shared an emotional hug.
Whether or not you root for Ole Miss and their polarizing head coach, that's a fantastic moment for the Kiffins. Just like Landry's fantastic fit.
