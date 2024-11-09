Loreal Sarkisian reveals secret meaning on viral birthday dress
Loreal Sarkisian hit the big 3-9 on October 12 and despite crushing her birthday fit she committed a big fashion faux pas with her dress. Now we know why.
The “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, had quite a birthday week of fashion by first wowing in the ultimate all-white fit before dropping the viral birthday leopard-print dress. She showed off more of the look again on her Instagram.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian recreates Beyoncé’s red leather look with unique twist
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian excited for 'cozy' oversized fit for Texas football season
Loreal took to Instagram and explained why she chose to wear the same pattern on her birthday as she did the week before, as well as the hidden meaning behind it.
”Leopard print is considered a "neutral" in fashion that never really goes out of season! Designers bring it back year after year, updating it with new twists, but it remains a timeless staple because it can be paired with almost anything,” Loreal said.
“Don't be afraid to embrace leopard print as a bold statement piece! It's known for giving wearers a boost of confidence, and because it's such a standout pattern, it instantly elevates any outfit. Wearing leopard print is about tapping into your inner confidence-whether in a dress, coat, or accessory, it sends a message of power, playfulness, and unapologetic style. So go ahead and make it yours, knowing that this pattern isn't just trendy; it's iconic!”
It truly is an iconic look and a bold statement she made. “Contagious” she said and posted another look:
It was a great birthday for Loreal, who even got the “best gift” from Steve. Loreal continues to crush her fit game as the calendar turned to November and no doubt will continue to. And now we know more behind her birthday dress and it’s meaning.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.