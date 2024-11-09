The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian reveals secret meaning on viral birthday dress

The “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” and stylist explains why she wore her stunning, yet questionable look for 39.

Matt Ryan

Loreal Sarkisian holds up the sign of the horns for the Texas Longhorns.
Loreal Sarkisian holds up the sign of the horns for the Texas Longhorns. / Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Loreal Sarkisian hit the big 3-9 on October 12 and despite crushing her birthday fit she committed a big fashion faux pas with her dress. Now we know why.

The “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, had quite a birthday week of fashion by first wowing in the ultimate all-white fit before dropping the viral birthday leopard-print dress. She showed off more of the look again on her Instagram.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal took to Instagram and explained why she chose to wear the same pattern on her birthday as she did the week before, as well as the hidden meaning behind it.

”Leopard print is considered a "neutral" in fashion that never really goes out of season! Designers bring it back year after year, updating it with new twists, but it remains a timeless staple because it can be paired with almost anything,” Loreal said.

“Don't be afraid to embrace leopard print as a bold statement piece! It's known for giving wearers a boost of confidence, and because it's such a standout pattern, it instantly elevates any outfit. Wearing leopard print is about tapping into your inner confidence-whether in a dress, coat, or accessory, it sends a message of power, playfulness, and unapologetic style. So go ahead and make it yours, knowing that this pattern isn't just trendy; it's iconic!”

It truly is an iconic look and a bold statement she made. “Contagious” she said and posted another look:

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

It was a great birthday for Loreal, who even got the “best gift” from Steve. Loreal continues to crush her fit game as the calendar turned to November and no doubt will continue to. And now we know more behind her birthday dress and it’s meaning.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

