LSU basketball fans turn up for 'Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day'

Kim Mulkley's wild style had everyone talking on Sunday night at the PMAC.

Josh Sanchez

Kim Mulkey during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge.
Kim Mulkey during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge. / Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has made a name for herself as a player, as a coach, and as a style icon. Mulkey's wild fits always turn heads and the Tigers celebrated her uniqueness once again this season.

The Tigers held a "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Night" for the team's win over Auburn.

For the special occassion, fans showed out in their best Mulkey-inspired fits to lighten the mood at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

There was also a special gift for the best-dressed fan.

The best-dressed fan was a young girl named May who won a Kim Mulkey gameworn jacket for her efforts.

LSU won the game, 73-63.

The Tigers are off to a hot start this season, advancing to 18-0 as they sit as the No. 6 team in the country.

Up next for LSU as SEC play continues is a Thursday night showdown with the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA

