LSU basketball fans turn up for 'Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day'
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has made a name for herself as a player, as a coach, and as a style icon. Mulkey's wild fits always turn heads and the Tigers celebrated her uniqueness once again this season.
The Tigers held a "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Night" for the team's win over Auburn.
For the special occassion, fans showed out in their best Mulkey-inspired fits to lighten the mood at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae behind-the-scenes glimpse of baller life
There was also a special gift for the best-dressed fan.
The best-dressed fan was a young girl named May who won a Kim Mulkey gameworn jacket for her efforts.
LSU won the game, 73-63.
The Tigers are off to a hot start this season, advancing to 18-0 as they sit as the No. 6 team in the country.
Up next for LSU as SEC play continues is a Thursday night showdown with the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
