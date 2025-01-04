Lions HC Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings showdown message
Dan Campbell has reached cult-level status in the Motor City.
The Detroit Lions head coach is beloved for his passionate and aggressive style, both on and off the field, and thanks to his wife Holly, fans have been given glimpses of his personal life, which started with him looking unrecognizable without a hat on date night, that make him somehow even more likable.
RELATED: Dan Campbell gets crazy amount of sleep according to his wife Holly
Whether it's victory morning Starbucks runs with his teacup Yorkie purse dog Thelma (and a Catahoula Leopard dog named Bird), where Mrs. Campbell revealed his coffee order, or his adorable family in general, the 48-year-old viral speech machine is straight out of central casting for an NFL head coach.
So with the looming showdown against their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings for the NFC's No. 1 seed, and all important bye, the Campbells got a little Dan-ism with their local pizza delivery.
RELATED: Dan Campbell's wife Holly reveals his surprising truck choice on coffee run
Written on the three pizza boxes: "One pride... Destroy the Vikings!!!... Biting kneecaps"
The Lions fanbase calls themselves "One Pride," and it's written on the inside collar of Detroit's uniforms as a homage "in honor of our team's passionate and frenzied fan base that packs Ford Field to create one of the most intimidating game day atmospheres in the NFL."
Destroying the Vikings. That part is pretty obvious.
And "biting kneecaps" is now the immortalized first speech from the fiery former player turned coach that at the time was mocked, but is now simply known as the the "Kneecap speech," during which he said, "We're going to bite a kneecap off."
The 14-2 Lions vs. the 14-2 Vikings. The stuff of bulletin board pizza boxes material.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve